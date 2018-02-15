Obituary | Paul James Carson

Paul James Carson, 75, passed away Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 at his home in Kingman.

Paul was born on July 27, 1942 in San Mateo, California, and grew up in the Bay area. After serving in the Vietnam war, he worked for over forty years in retail management for the Broadway, John A. Brown, and Dillard’s companies, spending 27 of those years in Oklahoma. After retirement, he returned West to pursue his interests in history as a volunteer at the Mohave County Museum, and the Nevada State Museum in Las Vegas.

Paul was an accomplished organist, performing locally at the Mohave County Museum’s annual Christmas program. He had an affinity for storytelling, and could carry on an informed conversation with anybody on a broad range of topics. He will be deeply missed by family and friends.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Maude (Shay) Carson and an older brother, Robert Wayne Carson. He is survived by his cousin Bonnie Kratz Bacon of Denton, Texas. Memorials can be made to the Mohave County Museum or the Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas.