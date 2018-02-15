UPDATED | Watch: MCSO releases video of KPD shooting; ID's man killed

KINGMAN – The man killed Saturday night by Kingman police following a reported domestic dispute at Zuni Village RV Park has been identified as Michael Weber, 63, of Kingman.

Police were called to the park around 8:15 p.m. regarding possible domestic violence. Upon arrival, a Kingman police officer contacted the people who heard yelling from a nearby RV.

Police officer Jace Reif, a seven-year law enforcement officer with two years at KPD, identified himself and asked Weber to come out of his travel trailer with his hands up.

Reif exited holding a semi-automatic pistol in his right hand, partially hidden behind his trailer door, and did not comply with several police commands, at which time he was shot multiple times.

The officer immediately called for medical help, and emergency responders performed life-saving techniques on the scene.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting and released the video from Reif’s body camera to the media Thursday afternoon. Further details will be released as the investigation continues.

Police reported that a “confrontation” occurred when the officer made contact with the subject, though it wasn’t clear if the confrontation was verbal or physical.

Weber was quiet, soft-spoken and always paid his rent on time, Zuni Village manager Kevin McCumber said.

The park manager didn’t know much about the couple staying in space No. 70 since about August, which is a good thing when he doesn’t have to make much contact with them.

“They were good tenants,” McCumber said Tuesday during a brief interview at the RV park at 2840 Airway Ave. “There were no reports, we didn’t have to go back to their space for drunken disturbances or get the rent.”

The man wore two hearing aids, McCumber noted, which may have played a role in how the shooting unfolded.

He said the man’s wife is devastated and won’t be staying at the park. Her family is coming to get her.

No officers or bystanders were hurt.

One resident of Zuni Village who did not want to give his name said he was sleeping at the time and never heard gunshots, though he awoke and saw several police cars with their lights flashing across the street.

“I’ve got to get out of here now that this happened,” he said. “It’s been pretty quiet up until now.”

McCumber, manager of the 150-space Zuni Village for the last three years, said he’s vigilant about keeping “druggies” out of the park, giving tenants a 30-day eviction notice if they’re causing any trouble.

The man accused of bombing a home in Panaca, Nevada, in 2016 lived at Zuni Village and was a “hell of a nice guy,” as far as McCumber could tell, until he went off the deep end.

“We get good people here. Some situations go wrong. That’s the way it is with life,” he said.

