Letter | Pat Farrell: Those who have served should be held up in the highest regard

I recently read comments from a California teacher and city council member that those who join the armed forces of the U.S. are the “lowest of the low.” (By definition “a person or group considered to be the most debased or least scrupulous.”)

Usually I just brush these types of comments aside and realize that those who have served and are currently serving defended the rights of those who would make comments such as this. It usually shows the type of personality of the speaker. However, this comment was uncalled for and indefensible.

Did you know that 31 of our 45 Presidents served in some capacity in our armed forces? The list starts with General of the Armies George Washington and is impressive. Other notables include Major James Monroe, Major General Andrew Jackson, Major General William Henry Harrison, Major General Zachary Taylor, Brigadier General Franklin Pierce, Captain Abraham Lincoln, General of the Army Ulysses S. Grant, Major General Rutherford B. Hayes, Major General James Garfield, Colonel Theodore Roosevelt, Colonel Harry S. Truman, General of the Army Dwight D. Eisenhower, Lieutenant John F. Kennedy, Lieutenant Commander Gerald Ford and Lieutenant Junior Grade George H. W. Bush. How is that for a list of the “lowest of the low?” I'll enlist in this group anytime.

The point I am trying to make here is that those who have given so much in defense of our freedoms and liberties deserve better than to be lumped into a basket labeled “lowest of the low.”

Can the NFL players make their point in another way? Please know that the vast majority that have signed on the dotted line in the defense of our nation regard “Old Glory” as a symbol of what they were defending and that includes all U.S. citizens. It also includes those that have made the ultimate sacrifice and those that still carry the mental and physical scars of “service to America.”

Have you visited other countries around the world? If you have you know that despite all our disagreements, issues and cultural differences this is still the best country in the world. Just dream of what can be accomplished if we spent a little more time working out our differences. The sky is the limit.

Can we please stop throwing names at those who disagree with our beliefs? I do not consider myself deplorable, racist or the lowest of the low. I ask that you don't make any of these judgements before you even meet or know anything about me. Labels suck.

We seem to have forgotten the “Golden Rule.” The one that says treat others as you yourself would like to be treated.

Finally I ask that you complete at least one random act of kindness toward another human being every day. It will make the world a better place. Guess what – you’ll feel better for it. I promise.

Pat Farrell

Kingman Resident