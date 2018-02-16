Obituary | Francis “Shorty” Lewis Heying

Francis “Shorty” Lewis Heying peacefully passed away on January 11, 2018, in the hospital in Kingman, Arizona, at the age of 78 due to ongoing complications with Parkinson’s disease.

Shorty grew up in Winner, South Dakota, where he started working construction at the age of 19. Then in 1959, he met Bobbie, his wife to be. They were married in 1962.

During his construction career, they were led to Colorado where they raised their two children and retired from Operator Engineers Local 9 after 30 years. His final retirement location was Kingman, Arizona, where he enjoyed Harley motorcycle riding, his shop, woodworking, and working in his yard.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 55 years, Bobbie (Duff) Heying, his son; Robby Heying of Tacoma, Washington, daughter; Sheila Schmitt of Gillette, Wyoming, his brother; DuWayne Heying and his wife Kate of Gillette, Wyoming, four granddaughters, three great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was loved by all and will be greatly missed!