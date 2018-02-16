Tiki Bandits hit the stage Saturday

KINGMAN – The Tiki Bandits, a local Kingman band cover 50s and 60s Rock ‘N’ Roll songs and give it a punk rock flare, or as what they like to call it, aggressive oldies.

The band came up with the term “aggressive oldies” because they like to play classic songs with “aggression and distortion” without doing them any unfairness.

The Tiki Bandits came up with the name of the band when lead singer Frank Casillas and Becca Parks started discussing the making of the band over drinks at Frankie’s Tiki Room in Las Vegas. A big rebirth of “Tiki Pop Culture” is going on and the band wanted to compliment the phenomenon.

“A Tiki Bandit is essentially a drink off the Frankie’s cocktail menu,” Casillas said.

Each band member has an individual persona while on stage. For Casillas, his persona is a traditional Mexican wrestler, Dr. Chon Chon. His costume inspiration is due to the fact that many Mexican wrestlers were movie actors in the ‘50s and ‘60s.

“Everyone in the band has their persona, and they wear it well,” Casillas expressed. “If we didn’t dress up and create our own image, we would be just another boring cover band.”

The Tiki Bandits have a great time playing at small bars and clubs, especially when they are up close with the crowd. Members of the group see the band as an outlet to escape the norm.

The local band has performed in Mohave County, Las Vegas, and Southern California. They also did a week-long tour in Texas a few years ago.

Upcoming shows for the Tiki Bandits include the Sportsman Club (317 E. Andy Devine Ave.) from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Feb. 17, accompanied by Cretin’s Cattle and Bowcat. Cretin’s Cattle is a garaged punkabilly band from California and Bowcat is a ska, soul, and rocksteady band from Phoenix. Those 21-and-over have free admission to the show.

Other upcoming shows include the Tacos and Tamales Festival on March 31 in Henderson, Nevada.