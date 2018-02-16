While nation battles flu, Kingman case numbers are falling

KINGMAN – Influenza numbers have gone down in Mohave County since the peak in December, but it’s still a countrywide epidemic.

Kingman Regional Medical Center reported 32 patients with the flu during the week of Feb. 3. That’s a big drop from the first week of January when there were 94 patients reported.

“The numbers are looking better, but it is still important to seek precaution,” Teri Williams, the director of communications and marketing for KRMC, said.

There have been 1,000 cases reported this season to the Mohave County Health Department from health care providers. For the past three weeks though, only 295 cases have been reported.

Anna Scherzer, an epidemiologist for the Mohave County Public Health Department, said there can still be months and weeks of activity.

Statewide, 22,917 flu cases have been reported this season. Just this past week alone the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 968 laboratory-confirmed cases.

Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a severe widespread of influenza in 48 states, Arizona included. A rate of 59.9 per 100,000 of the U.S. population reported to be hospitalized for flu-related illnesses.

“We are not out of the woods,” Scherzer said. “We still recommend the vaccine and other precautions.”

Health care professionals recommend handwashing, keeping hands away from face and getting a flu shot.