Academy graduate Skubal makes season debut

BELLEVUE, Washington – Curtis Perrin hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Seattle University baseball team opened the 2018 season with a doubleheader split against visiting University of Pacific Friday night at Bannerwood Park.

Tarik Skubal made his first appearance since missing the 2017 season due to Tommy John surgery. The redshirt junior lefty struck out four, walked four and gave up four hits for five runs (four earned) in five innings.

Singles by Kyler Murphy and Austin Lively put two on with no outs and the score tied 5-5 for Perrin. The senior second baseman then laced a shot into straightaway right field, sending Murphy across home plate and the Redhawks celebrating a 6-5 win over the Tigers.

“One of the things we thought was our strength this year is having a lot of seniors,” said head coach Donny Harrel. “And in situations like that to have guys step up because they’ve been there so many times before. What a huge day for Curtis.”

Perrin, who 2-for-4 in the nightcap, drove in the final four runs of the game. With the Redhawks trailing 4-2 in the bottom of the seventh, the Vancouver, Washington, native gave SU a 5-4 lead with a one-out, bases clearing double down the right-field line.

Zach Wolf would enter to close things out in the top of the eight, quickly recording a 1-2-3 inning. He would get into a bit of trouble in the ninth, surrendering the game-tying run on a wild pitch. But Perrin would deliver again in the home half of the inning.