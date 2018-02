Events Calendar | February 18, 2018

TODAY

Karaoke

7 p.m. At The Eagles 4536 Patsy Dr.

PRESIDENTS’ DAY

MONDAY

BMX Racing

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Bingo

4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

Jiu-Jitsu

6:15-7:15 p.m., 2434 Simms Ave. 928-279-6221.

TUESDAY

Judo

6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

Bingo

4:30 p.m. doors open, Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave.

6:30 p.m., 5505 W. Hwy 68, Golden Valley, 760-420-0034.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

WEDNESDAY

The Tempest

6 p.m. doors open, begins at 6:30 p.m. Occurring at Lee Williams High School 400 Grandview Ave. 928-753-8417.

THURSDAY

Live music

6:30 p.m. Performing at Diana’s Cellar Door Wine Bar, 414 E. Beale St. 928-753-3885.

Bingo

10 a.m.-12 p.m., Elks Lodge Bingo, 900 Gates Avenue.

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

Hollywood & Wine

6 p.m. Happening at Beale Celebrations, 201 N. 4th St. 928-753-6253.

Kingman Kut-Ups Square Dance

7 - 9:30 p.m. At the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. 928-757-5222.

Mangy Mutt 5K Run/Walk

8 a.m. starts and finishes at the KRMC Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Dr. 937-304-9357.

FEB. 25

SUNDAY

