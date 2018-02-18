KUSD disputes KEA teacher salary numbers

KINGMAN – After being chastised by Kingman Education Association about its low salaries for teachers, Kingman Unified School District Superintendent Roger Jacks provided the Daily Miner with statistics regarding teachers’ salaries.

Jacks disputed KEA’s numbers gathered from the Arizona Department of Education website. According to KEA, that site stated in the 2016-2017 school year, KUSD teachers made an average salary of $36,145, now that average salary is down to $35,901. The average salary for teachers in Mohave County is $44,592 and $46,911 for the state of Arizona.

Jacks reported that on average teachers earn $42,034 including the amount from Proposition 301. Despite the number going up, KUSD is still the lowest district in terms of teacher’s salary in Mohave County (Colorado River Union High School District teacher salaries at $44,539, Parker Unified District at $43, 992 and Lake Havasu Unified at $42, 490).

However, KUSD was in second in terms of revenue received per student out of all districts in Mohave County. Colorado River received per student, $8,905, Parker $9,535 Lake Havasu, $7,670, and KUSD received $9,408.

“Our salaries are low, but they’re not as bad as they were made to be,” Jacks said.