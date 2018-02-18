Letter | RE: Ralph Hill’s letter “Worship all you want, but don’t impose religious views on others”

The phrase “Separation of church and state” does NOT appear anywhere in the Constitution. The phrase comes from a letter Thomas Jefferson wrote to the Danbury Baptist Association in 1801.

The First Amendment of the Constitution reads ”Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof,” therefore, Congress cannot establish an official state religion, nor can it keep people from worshipping as they see fit. Article VI of the Constitution prevents a “religious test” for those holding public office, in other words, people cannot be kept from participating in politics because of their religious views or lack thereof.

Therefore the ones that are “simply wrong” are those governmental agencies that try to restrict the free exercise of one’s religious beliefs.

Common sense, common courtesy and a greater knowledge of our American history would go a long way in our discourses about our freedoms.

Nancy Tybroski

Kingman