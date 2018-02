FLAGSTAFF (AP) – The National Weather Service says a powerful cold front is about to sock much of northern and east-central Arizona with very strong winds and snow Sunday and Monday.

Forecasts call for wind gusts up to 50 mph developing Sunday afternoon and continuing Sunday night, with stronger winds and gusts up to 60 mph Monday.

Predicted 72-hour snowfall amounts include up to 6 inches in downtown Flagstaff, up to 3 inches at Window Rock and up 4 inches at Show Low inches.