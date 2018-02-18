Upcoming street closures: Sycamore Ave. starting March 5

KINGMAN – Segments of Sycamore Avenue between Stockton Hill Road and Western Avenue will be closed starting at 6 a.m. Monday, March 5 for storm drain and street improvements.

The work, by Desert Construction, and closure is expected to last up to 90 days, and the segments will be closed during both days and nights. Detours will be set up to direct traffic around the work areas. Access to businesses within the work area will remain open, but with the possibility of delays. Using alternate routes is encouraged to avoid delays.

Questions can be directed to the City Engineering Office at 928-753-8122 or email eng@cityofkingman.gov.