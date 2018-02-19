‘Black Panther’ is a film to enjoy across demographics

“Wakanda Forever!” is the rallying cry to the children of the Pan-African Diaspora from writer and director, Ryan Coogler, in the record-breaking Marvel film, “Black Panther.” It is a story of belonging, bringing home the lost and righting the wrongs of our fathers.

Los Angeles 1992. The scene opens with youths playing basketball in the projects. Inside, King T’Chaka confronts his brother, N’Jobu, after War Dog spies discover that N’Jobu is selling the nation of Wakanda’s most precious metal – Vibranium. A fight ensues and King T’Chaka abandons his brother and his American-born nephew. Fast forward to the present day. Prince T’Challa is mourning the death of his father, King T’Chaka, following the events of “Captain America: Civil War” (2016). N’Jobu’s son, Erik “Kilmonger” Stevens, returns to Wakanda to challenge T’Challa’s right to the throne and the title of “Black Panther.” Kilmonger endeavors to free the world’s two billion Pan-African descendants from the ravages of systematic, colonial oppression. This discarded Wakandan-American, severed from his people, his ancestry and his aristocracy – like the Africans sold into slavery centuries ago – is the lost truth Wakanda chose to omit.

Fans of African-American Comics will recognize the Shakespearean conflict between genius cousins – Panther and Killmonger – as the metaphor for leading arguments related to civil rights and reparations in America: Peaceful protest vs. “Any means necessary”; Malcolm vs. Martin, Washington vs. DuBois. Believing Wakanda’s innovations must remain safely coveted from the world, Chadwick Bozeman portrays T’Challa as diplomatic, pacifying and patient. Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger is an M.I.T. educated, military special-ops veteran who is decorated with scarification and wants to weaponize Wakanda’s covert Vibranium technology to enact global reparations: “I know how the colonizers think. So, we are going to use their technology against them, the world is going to start over and we are going to be on top.” Through enchanting character development, Jordan’s Killmonger transcends archetypal villainy. He is a change agent, forcing the audience to question complacency, belonging and the status quo. This hot-blooded, ghetto-born dissident is the one calling the chickens home to roost.

The most socially sumptuous aspect of the film are the women. The women. Are. Fierce. At the helm is Queen Ramonda, embodied by the regal, Angela Bassett. She roars, “Tell them who you are!” during a ritual challenge. Throughout the film, it is the women who answer her charge and tell who they are … brazenly. The beautiful, Black, naptural-coiffed women unapologetically define Alice Walker’s Womanism: They are connected, they are cooperative, they are feminine – and in the world of Wakanda – they are outrageous protectors of their country and the throne that guides it.

Fans of television’s “The Walking Dead” will not be surprised to see loc-less, Danai Gurira, leading Wakanda’s Dora Milaje – the King’s regimen of all-female protectors – as their General, Okoye. Wielding a Vibranium spear as easily as a katana, she soars through the air in a floor-length ball gown, surfs the streets of Busan on a car hood and lets her lover know that she will end his life, “for Wakanda … without question.” Fierce.

T’Challah’s sister, Shuri, leads the nation’s technological industry. Her underground lab makes the Bat Cave look like an elementary school’s home ec class. Portrayed by the versatile Letitia Wright (“Black Mirror”), her camaraderie with Bozeman drives affectionate sibling banter. Lupita Nyong’o gives life to Nakia – a spy and T’Challa’s love interest. Refreshingly, the flirtatious chemistry between T’Challa and Nakia do not overshadow their assignments.

Even behind the camera, the women are brazen: Director of Photography, Rachel Morrison is the first woman to earn an Oscar nomination for cinematography (“Mudbound”). Her nimble shots fluidly envelop the action providing comfortable, seamless tracking. Oscar-nominated costume designer, Ruth Carter (“Amistad”), fuses chic elements of the Diasporic fashion renaissance with Basotho Seanamarena blankets and techniques of the Tuareg, Zulu, Maasai, Himba, and Dinka. The result is a vibrant array of Afroproud wardrobing that emboldens the future of women and their image in film.

For Action-Adventure fans, “Black Panther” is a social justice pronouncement that struggles to remind itself that it is an adventure film. The pacing is slow initially but a receding waterfall amphitheater and Shuri’s virtually-controlled toys dazzle one to distraction. The CGI is balanced and digestible with well-paced, dialogue. Black Panther comics were not averse to meaty controversy with titles such as “Black Panther vs. the Klan” (1976) yet, the climax of the film dissolves into a tidy solution that could deflate viewers who hoped that Killmonger’s demand for self-determination might carry over into the Marvel Universe and perhaps the real world.

Comic Fans: 5 out of 5

Action-Adventure Fans: 4 out of 5

Womanists & Feminists in Comics: 4 out of 5