Freeze watch in effect through Wednesday

KINGMAN – The National Weather Service has issued a hard freeze watch for central and southern Mohave County, excluding the Colorado River Valley, through Wednesday morning.

A cold front is pushing south across the region, dropping temperatures 15-25 degrees from the weekend. The low was expected to drop to 22 degrees Tuesday morning and 18 degrees Wednesday morning.

Freezing conditions can damage water pipes, pets could suffer from frostbite and hypothermia and sensitive plants left outdoors will die.

Winds will be decreasing through Wednesday, though high-profile vehicles may still encounter hazards crosswinds.