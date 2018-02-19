Murder suspect's accomplice pleads guilty in Cranston case

DAILY MINER STAFF

KINGMAN – William Glen Sanders has agreed to cooperate with Mohave County Attorney’s Office in testifying against his former friend, Alfredo Blanco, accused of first-degree murder of real estate agent Sidney Cranston Jr.

Sanders, 55, was charged as an accomplice in the murder for tampering with physical evidence and concealment of a dead body.

He entered a plea agreement Friday before Mohave County Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert, pleading guilty to the concealment charge in exchange for prosecutors dropping the tampering with evidence.

Sanders was placed on probation and could still be sentenced to prison following Blanco’s trial, which was scheduled to begin in May, but will probably be pushed back to late summer.

Sanders was interviewed by FBI numerous times during the 19-month investigation into the Cranston’s disappearance. After reportedly failing a lie-detector test, he led police to Cranston’s body on Jan. 7, 2017, on a ranch about 40 miles east of Kingman.

He allegedly told detectives that Blanco shot Cranston with a shotgun inside a home on Wilson Ranch Road and used a backhoe to bury his body.

Blanco, a handyman and property manager for Cranston, was arrested at a rehabilitation facility near Phoenix a few days after the body was discovered. Cranston was last seen alive on June 15, 2015.