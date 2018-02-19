Playground improvements coming to a park near you

KINGMAN – Playground equipment throughout Kingman could soon be getting much-needed updates, as many have not been revitalized or replaced since being installed.

Parks Director Mike Meersman has been asked by Interim City Manager Jim Bacon to address playground equipment in the 2018-19 fiscal year operating budget requests. Councilman Travis Lingenfelter recently asked Bacon when the equipment was installed and when it had last been updated.

“While a comprehensive set of records does not appear to be a available, it is safe to say that almost all of it is original, meaning it is the same as was installed when the park was first built,” Bacon said, according to Lingenfelter’s Facebook page. “There are a few exceptions to that but the most recently updated piece of playground equipment appears to be seven years old.”

Meersman said safety inspections are done on playground equipment every week, and that there are a lot that need work.

“Some are as old as our oldest parks,” Meersman said.

He added that the department has been focusing on bringing the equipment up to today’s safety standards, which are drastically different than when the equipment was installed.

“Now they all have to have the proper safety surface and be the proper distance from the swings,” Meersman said in giving examples of just some of the safety regulations. “We look at all that, and our budget hasn’t allowed us to replace the equipment.”

He said the department hasn’t been able to do all that it wanted to because of a lack of funding. For the past two years, it has requested $30,000 and received $10,000. Upgrading all of Kingman’s playgrounds to today’s safety standards would require $200,000 to $300,000, or more.

This year Meersman is planning on things being different, as he said the department will look to include a substantial amount in the budget for equipment updates and replacements.

“Our main priority is to keep the playgrounds safe, and there are a lot of areas where we need new and updated equipment,” Meersman said.

The parks department has recently brought playgrounds up to code at Mohave Neighborhood Park, 209 Mohave and Center Streets, Hubbs Neighborhood Park, 421 Golconda Ave. and Fourth Street, and Walleck Ranch Neighborhood Park, 3851 N. Willow Road.

Meersman said that all divisions within the parks department is working on plans for improvements, which will be relayed to Bacon in March.