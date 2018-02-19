Swedish artist Sofia Talvik in Kingman for Thursday performance

KINGMAN – Swedish singer, Sofia Talvik is on her 2018 tour, “The Close Connection Tour.” She will be at Diana’s Cellar Door Wine Bar (414 Beale St.) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Her music is a mix between her Scandinavian roots with an American flare. This tour consists of preforming at small intimate venues and house concerts.

Talvik has visited 47 states. She loves the diversity of the U.S. and her favorite city to visit is New Orleans, she said.

Growing up she listened to artists such as The Beatles, Aretha Franklin, Madonna and Janis Joplin. she is compared a lot to Joni Mitchell, but never listened to her growing up, Talvik said.

At age 18, she picked up her first guitar and began to write songs, which led to a full-time career in music and leaving behind being an art director.

“I never thought I’d have a career in music,” Talvik said. “After I sent a song to a radio show playing unsigned music, they picked it up.” Talvik soon started getting emails from people requesting to hear more of her music.

Talvik especially likes performing when she notices the audience having a good time and enjoying her music. Before going on stage Talvik calms her nerves with a glass of wine. She considers many of her fans friends because they have been around for years.

On her downtime, touring from city to city in her RV, Talvik listens to podcasts such as “This American Life” and “Car Talk.” She enjoys camping on her days off, which helps clear her mind, Talvik said.

For more information on Sofia Talvik and her music, visit her web page http://sofiatalvik.com.