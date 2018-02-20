Chamber CEO prepared to 'hit the ground running'

KINGMAN – Kingman’s new Chamber of Commerce CEO Mike Hindenach just arrived Friday, but he’s already excited to get to work after seeing all the resources and potential of his new city.

“You can drive around and you can see the potential here. You see the infrastructure pieces that are already in place,” Hindenach said. “A lot of communities that we’ve worked with, they’re trying to get the infrastructure pieces. Well here, they’re already here and now it’s a matter of leveraging them to their fullest potential.”

The new CEO grew up in Marshall, Michigan, a small town of about 7,000 where interstates 94 and 69 cross. He attended Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan where he attained an accounting degree. Hindenach has since worked as an assistant controller, a manager for Marshall Economic Development as well as for a neighboring city, and as a chamber of commerce president in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. He even has experience working in human resources.

“But I’m not an HR guy,” he said. “It was great experience and I learned a ton, but I like building economies.”

When the opportunity in Elizabeth City arose, Hindenach was excited to get back involved with work he’s passionate about.

“I love it,” he said. “You’re working with businesses that are just starting, trying to get them the resources they need to be successful. Chambers really have a lot of great resources, especially for small businesses.”

Hindenach can see himself building roots and relationships within the Kingman community. He made the move from Elizabeth City to Kingman in order to be closer to family and is excited for that opportunity along with the opportunities provided by Kingman.

“There’s so much to do in the region,” he said. “The Grand Canyon is not far away, Vegas is not far away and there’s plenty of touristy stuff to do between here and California. We can leverage those assets to help us (Kingman) grow.”

While Hindenach has held different positions in various fields, he noted that throughout his experiences he has always worked closely with businesses and chambers and has sat on chamber boards.

“It’s just a different point of view,” he said of being CEO. “Instead of being on the board offering policy advice, now you’re actually taking that policy advice and moving the program forward.”

It’s easier to continue good work done by a predecessor than it is to start from scratch. Hindenach said former CEO Gregg Martin has left Kingman in a good place, and that he hopes to continue that upward mobility.



“From everything I’ve seen, Gregg did a great job,” he said. “I hope to continue with what he’s laid down too, because it’s a whole lot easier walking into something that’s healthy.”

