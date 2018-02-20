Checking an item off the bucket list: bass fishing in Mexico

We all have our “bucket list” of things that we want to do in our lifetime. One of the things I have always wanted to do was to go bass fishing at one of those premier lakes in Old Mexico.

I have had the opportunity to fish in Canada on two different occasions, and once I got to go to Cabo San Lucas to fish in the ocean for some saltwater species including striped marlin, Pacific sailfish, and dorado.

Last week, due to the generosity of my friend Mike Hulsey, I got the opportunity to spend three days on what is arguably one of the best bass lakes in Mexico, Lake Picachos.

A little history about this man-made impoundment. Located about an hour from Mazatlan in south central Mexico, this lake was formed in 2009 as an irrigation lake and water supply for downstream users. It is on the Presidio River and encompasses about 7,500 acres when completely full.

This lake was stocked with Florida strain largemouth bass, which have a reputation of growing to huge weights when conditions are right and there is plenty of food for them. The lake is full of baitfish, including shad and tilapia, which to a bass is like a filet mignon.

And structure? You’ve never seen so much flooded trees and rocky shorelines; everything a bass needs to grow fast and large.

The current lake record is 13 pounds, 8 ounces, but right now the lake is full of hundreds – no thousands – of bass that will weigh between 2 1/2 to 3 1/2 pounds. Besides all of these “average” fish, there are some bigger fish to be caught. I’m talking about bass that will weigh from 5-10 pounds.

Mike and I went on our trip that was booked through Ron Speed Jr. Adventures, though there is another outfitter who also does fishing trips on this awesome lake.

Our trip started off in Las Vegas, where Mike had gotten us first-class tickets to Phoenix and then on to Mazatlan. But first we stopped at Bass Pro Shops to pick up some last-minute supplies including big plastic worms and lizards, which we found were great baits down there.

At the airport in Mazatlan we were met by Carlos Wong, who would be our host and provide us with transportation to and from the lake. The cost for this service is $75 a person, and we had a couple of friendly anglers from Texas, Mel and Mason, join us on the one-hour ride to the lake.

We arrived Thursday afternoon, and after putting our gear in a comfortable two-person air-conditioned cabin, we headed to the shore to try our luck at some bass fishing.

It was windy, and I managed to hook a good fish, which I promptly lost near the shore while pulling it through some thick dead, trees. Mike brought in two nice bass that he also got on a spinnerbait.

By the way, this is a catch-and-release fishery. You can’t keep anything you catch. Catch it, photograph it, and back in the lake it goes.

That evening dinner was served underneath an open air cabana, and it was great. We would find the food and service to be awesome during our stay.

The temperature at night was in the 60s while the daytime temperatures reached into the 80s, which is hard to believe in February.

Day 1

We were awakened at 5 a.m. Friday, as breakfast ws served at 6. I got quite the surprise when I turned on the light in the bathroom to find a rather irritated bat flying around. I opened the door and away he flew. Note, there were not any bugs out while we were there.

Another thing. You don’t use the tap water to drink or brush your teeth. There was bottle water in the bathroom and in the refrigerator. I found out another interesting fact. Seems they don’t have a sewer system that handles toilet paper, so used paper is placed into a basket and not flushed.

After breakfast we met Manuel, our guide for the day.

Manuel doesn’t speak much English and neither Mike nor I speak much Spanish, but that wasn’t much of a problem as Manuel knew where to go to find fish.

Manuel likes to prowl the shorelines and back waters where Mike and I would make casts into the partially submerged brush and trees in search of hungry bass. It wasn’t a wide-open bite, but it was steady action. Mike started off using a square bill crankbait while I tied on a chrome rattletrap.

We used a variety of lures and plastic baits and when the day was over we had put 56 bass in the boat. Mike had caught 26 and I had managed to put 30 in the boat. Our largest was right at 4 pounds, a lunker in my book that I caught on a large lizard.

We also saw a Coati Mundi, and lots of different species of waterfowl and birds. It is indeed a wildlife paradise.

At dinner we met another group of Texans who had their own truck and boat at the lake. They said they had caught 140 bass before noon and 60 afterward. Bear in mind these are Texans, so take it for what it is worth.

Day 2

After another great breakfast we met our guide Chuy, who has been working as a guide on the lake for about 4 years. Right from the get go, we figured out that this guy liked to fish differently than Manuel did.

He went to spots where we tied up and started throwing large plastic lizards. It didn’t take long to see why this guy liked to fish that way. We started catching fish that were stacked up feeding on a flat that was about 16 feet deep.

Before we moved, we had caught and released over 30 bass; the smallest weighing about 2 pounds, the best about 3 1/2 pounds.

As we moved around to different areas of the lake, the pattern was the same. Chuy knew where there were flats from 16-18 feet deep, and we dragged lizards through them. Again, this proved productive for us, and especially for Mike who was catching them on a regular basis.

We had over 50 fish in the boat before noon, and when we went back out that afternoon, the bite was still on. Before sundown we caught and released 102 bass, and we had lost at least 20 more. Mike was the hot stick that day, putting 61 bass in the boat while I landed 41. Even though Mike had more numbers, I had big fish honors for Day 2.

It reminded me of Alamo Lake in the ‘80s when you could catch that many fish in a day, but they weren’t the size that Mike and I were catching here at Lake Picachos. Mike really wanted to catch some bass on top water lures, and Chuy took us to a spot where right before dark. Mike caught a pair.

At dinner that night (prime rib with all the trimmings), we learned we had been the top boat in our lodge as far as numbers were concerned that day.

We had caught a lot of fish, but so far our largest was just over 4 pounds, not the 5 to 10 pounders that we were led to believe you might catch on almost every cast. But it didn’t matter. We were having an awesome fishing experience.

With just one day to go, we wondered what we would catch the last day.

Day 3

On Day 3 our guide would be Daniel, a savvy young guy who was going to college when he wasn’t guiding. We told him we wanted to break our record of 102 bass, and he just grinned and said, “No pressure!”

This guy also was one who wanted to fish flats where bass were stacked up. The action wasn’t fast and furious at first, but then it started to pick up. Once again Mike, who was in the front of the boat for all three days, would be the top stick.

Under the watchful eye of Daniel, we worked some flats and then covered some shoreline areas where we caught a lot of fish. I landed one better than an average bass before we moved to another flat that was over 100 yards off shore.

At this spot, the bottom was fairly flat and had an underwater hump that was in 18-22 feet of water. The graph showed there was baitfish and bass all over it. We caught fish after fish in the 3 pound-plus range, cast after cast. We actually ran out of some of the plastic baits we were using.

Though the action was steady, it didn’t look like we would break our record. That is until we moved to our final spot.

This was another main lake point in the magical 16-18 feet of water that Daniel took us to.

I was using a plastic creature bait, and on the first cast I immediately hooked up. At first I thought it was just another 3 1/2-pound fish until it came up and shook its huge head.

“Muy Grande!” I hollered and when Daniel saw it, he dropped everything and ran to the back of the boat and grabbed a net. Mike was excited too and kept saying, “Don’t lose him Don!”

Somehow, some way and after a few anxious moments, Daniel finally got the net under her and lifted her into the boat. Good thing he used the net as the Fireline braided line I was using snapped and he lifted the big bass into the boat.

That bass is the largest I have ever caught. It weighed just over 8 pounds. We took some photos and carefully put the bass back into the lake.

The action at this spot stayed fast and furious until sundown when it just stopped. Our final tally was 97 fish in the boat with another 20-plus lost to broken lines or fish throwing the hook.

I can’t tell you how much this trip meant to me personally. Getting to go on the trip with a great friend like Mike and sharing all the experiences we did, well it doesn’t get any better than that. The number of quality bass we caught on this trip, especially the last two days, exceeded our wildest dreams.

It was a perfect ending to my “bucket list” adventure.

I am wondering if there are other anglers in Kingman who would like to go on a trip like this in 2019. I think it would be neat for a bunch of local anglers to go there for three days and share this experience.

If you think you’d like to have a once-in-a-lifetime experience like Mike and I had, give me a call or text me at 928-303-9481 for details.