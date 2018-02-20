Local crews assist at nearby fires

KINGMAN – Yucca Fire District sent a wildland fire engine and three firefighters to help battle the 500-acre Gould Fire in Parker on Feb. 13, with the crew assigned to structure protection.

The size of the fire and “complexity” of vegetation in the rural area required that additional resources be dispatched to the fire, said Will Leflet, battalion chief for Yucca Fire District.

“We were dispatched by Arizona State Forestry and Bureau of Indian Affairs,” Leflet said. “Once they took over, it became federal resources. They requested engines out of Mohave County and we were closest.”

The battalion chief took Yucca firefighters Mitch Wright and Joe McKinney with him to fight the fire.

Once they arrived at the scene, they met with the Gould Fire incident team and were assigned to protect nearby homes.

Some people were asking why Yucca FD was called to Parker when there are several fire departments in La Paz County, including the Colorado River Indian Tribes Fire Department and Parker Volunteer Fire Department.

“People don’t understand when the federal government takes over, it has to be requested from other departments,” Leflet explained. “They turn around and request federal resources and the state dispatches the nearest district with a cooperative agreement. That would be us.”

Yucca was one of two agencies able to put together a crew. Because it’s not wildfire season, a lot of certified wildfire personnel are working other jobs, Leflet said.

The Yucca FD engine crew spent about 24 hours at the scene until the incident team felt comfortable the fire had “laid down,” Leflet said.

The Gould Fire is being investigated for possible arson.

Also, Pinion Pines Fire Department assisted the Bagdad Fire Department and BLM with a 4-acre vegetation fire Saturday near Burro Creek Crossing, about 8 miles west of U.S. 93.

BLM arrived on the scene where a land owner was burning piles of brush on private property about a quarter-mile from BLM land.