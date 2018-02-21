Community View | Proficiency is answer to nuisance properties

I moved to Kingman five years ago because I liked the look of this city with its pretty mountain ranges and quaint-town atmosphere. It has all the amenities I was looking for: affordable housing, hospital, bowling alley, theater and shopping.

I like my neighborhood. This neighborhood is bounded by Second Street to Western Avenue between Sycamore and Sunrise avenues. After moving into my home, I was told it used to be a drug house. I discovered I have some super nice folks as neighbors, so I was OK.

The first year I was here I saw the city come in and remove some old abandoned homes on my street. This did help. This past year we have had four major fires that have destroyed homes in this neighborhood. The last fire was a little too close to home. I live close to another nuisance property that I have asked the city about. The planning and zoning, fire and building departments are always polite in addressing your questions. I was told the same thing recently that I was told last year: It is in the hands of the city attorney and the fire chief was aware of the property. This abandoned property is a true concern of mine as I see drifters and young folks going inside carrying burning cigarettes.

The city needs to find a more proficient manner to expedite the removal of nuisance properties in our neighborhoods. We all deserve to feel safe in our homes and not have our property values deteriorate due to abandoned homes and yards so full of junk and broken down vehicles that when they do catch on fire they jeopardize us all.

I do want to give an appreciative shoutout to our neighborhood code enforcers for doing the best job they can despite being spread so thin.