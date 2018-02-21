Finance department implements new policies

KINGMAN – The City’s finance department is making changes that will decrease its fiscal footprint.

Tina Moline, financial services director for the City of Kingman, has implemented a number of new financial policies for her department. Changes to existing policies and the addition of new policies cover procedures within the entire department.

However, a press release noted there are two policies Kingman residents may find particularly interesting.

One policy has lessened the number of Kingman employees who are able to use City credit cards. The other policy reduces the spending authorization for those with access to City credit cards. The release notes that these policies reduce Kingman’s periodic financial expenditures by more than 40 percent.

Tina Moline could not be reached for comment.

Questions about the financial policies can be directed to Tina Moline at the finance department, 928-753-5561.