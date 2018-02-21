Get ink’d for breast cancer awareness

KINGMAN – Black Sheep Ink Tattoo and Piercing, 206 N. Fourth St., is hosting their first breast cancer awareness fundraiser on Saturday, March 3rd, where a portion of the proceeds will go to the Kingman Cancer Care Unit.

Rebecca Parks, tattoo artist at Black Sheep Ink, said the shop tries to hold local fundraisers every six months. The last fundraiser they held was for the Kingman High School band. They raised $4,000 for the band to go to state. Other fundraisers have included raising money for veterans and suicide awareness.

This time around Parks’ mother asked if the shop would be willing to do a fundraiser for breast cancer awareness.

“I’d love to do that,” Parks said.

Another way the shop likes to give back to the community is by displaying work from local artists. The shop has giant display windows where artists can display their work for free.

“We want to bring more art to downtown,” Parks said.



The shop has three different tattoo artists (Rebecca Parks, Lorelei Jacobsen, and Johnny Gaglione) and two piercers (Jason Millin and Shannon Scofield).

The event will consist of $25 tattoos and piercings. On the day of the event there will be a flash sheet, which is a sheet of paper with premade designs that clients can pick from, including the different cancer ribbons and their meanings. For each tattoo, clients can pick up to three colors. There will also be a sheet with the different piercings clients can choose from.

During past events there has been a line out the door proceeding into the alleyway, Parks said. Doors will open at 9 a.m. and a sign-up sheet will be provided. The event is first-come, first-served. Parks said it does take a while, so clients can go check out other local downtown businesses while they wait.

For more information about the fundraiser, call 928-529-5290.