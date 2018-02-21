Horoscopes | Feb. 21

Birthdays: Ellen Page, 31; Jennifer Love Hewitt, 39; William Baldwin, 55; Kelsey Grammer, 63.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Concentrate on your responsibilities on whatever job you are given. Doing the best you can with the least amount of conflict or interference should be your intent.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Explore new possibilities. Be willing to learn and to try new things. Work in unison with those who have something unique to offer.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take your time. Trying to make personal or professional changes without doing enough research will backfire.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You’ll gain support and win favors if you share your thoughts and feelings. Being open and honest will help you gain respect and appeal.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Look over money matters and take care of your responsibilities. Keep your plans moderate and your spending within your means.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Partnerships are highlighted. Whether you are engaging in a business or personal relationship, you will gain help from any joint venture you embark upon.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Plans to bring about changes that will make your life less demanding should be put into play. Don’t expect everyone to agree with you, but make it clear that what you are doing is the best decision for you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Opportunity will knock. Don’t miss a chance to collaborate with someone who can show you the way or introduce you to people who can.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Dig in and get things done. The busier you are, the less interference you’ll encounter. Don’t spend money on travel or people looking for a handout.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You can make positive changes at home if you use your intelligence, innovation and physical ability to get things done. Greater stability will develop if you plan your actions and make your moves to please someone you love.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Discipline will be required when dealing with temptation. Don’t fall into someone else’s bad habits.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Strive to go above and beyond expectations. Opportunities will be offered, and your prompt acceptance will give you a chance to show how creative and forthcoming you can be.