Kingman Main Street continues downtown discussion

KINGMAN – Kingman Main Street place-making group will continue discussing plans for downtown during a meeting at 5:30 p.m. today at the Kingman engineering department, 412 E. Oak St.

“We’ve been meeting with City of Kingman Interim Manager Jim Bacon,” said Jeremy Palmer, vice chair of the group. “And (we) are working with him and the new economic developer to implement some of the ideas generated from the place-making town hall.”



The town hall was held this past summer and led to a series of workshops, one of which involved place-making. It covered aesthetics, design and infrastructure. At today’s meeting those in attendance will be given a progress update.



The group will hear an update on and discuss the art-alley project. Discussion will include criteria for art selection, where it may be located and which business owners will be involved. The idea is to get people visiting the Historic Kingman Powerhouse to continue exploring downtown Kingman.

“The concept is meant to incorporate murals or other types of public art as a means to get people’s attention to get them downtown,” Palmer said.

Also to be discussed are plans for a sign post forest as an additional way to “make Kingman noteworthy,” Palmer said. The site the group and Kingman staff are considering is between the powerhouse and the Locomotive Park.

“The idea is to work with the powerhouse, and get tourists or locals to go in and purchase signs, or bring their own, and leave their mark in Kingman.”

Kingman Main Street is a group of volunteers working to “do what’s best for downtown,” according to their Facebook page.

“We’re looking for people all the time to volunteer and make these things happen,” Palmer said.