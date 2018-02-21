Local Ace hardware store wins high achievement

KINGMAN – Ace Hardware at 2550 Stockton Hill Road won the “Pinnacle Performance Retailing” award for ensuring that Ace lives up to its promise for being focused on their customers.



“The team at Kingman Ace Hardware and Lumber is incredibly pleased to have earned the status as a Pinnacle Performance Retailing store,” Gerard Whipp, manager at Kingman Ace Hardware said.

In order to achieve the award, the store had to successfully complete different performance tasks. One task included certification in being a helpful associate by completing different training courses.

Information provided by Althea Thomas-Swanson.