Man shot after allegedly using pepper spray on another man

KINGMAN – One man was shot in the leg early Sunday morning during an altercation at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Harrison Street, Kingman Police Department reported Wednesday.

Police responded to the call at about 12:45 a.m. and found the man on the ground near a dumpster, with bystanders trying to help him.

The 25-year-old man was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center for treatment of the gunshot wound to his leg.

The investigation determined that the victim was shot by another man during an altercation in the parking lot.

A 19-year-old man, suspected as the shooter, was located and questioned regarding the shooting.

Investigators received conflicting statements of the events leading up to the shooting. The man who was shot is alleged to have used pepper spray on the other man. Each man has an account of acting in self-defense, and there were no independent witnesses.

The man with the gunshot wound was ultimately transported to University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

The investigation is ongoing, and KPD did not release the identity of either man.