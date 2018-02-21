Obituary | Henry Franklin Boatman

Henry Franklin Boatman passed away Feb. 17, 2018 surrounded by his loving family.

Henry was born Oct. 2, 1930, the third of six children, in Hebbardsville, Kentucky to Earnest Boatman and Zelma Leona Roberts. At the age of 14, with the death of his parents, he started to work as a carnie. When he was 18, he started to drive long haul trucking.

He was married for a short time to Marilyn Parker, who he had a son, Terry, with. Eventually he settled down with Genevieve Berry (later divorced). They had four boys. He owned a Pure Oil gas station in North St. Paul, Minnesota. In 1965 he married Ethelyn Smoak.

In 1968 he sold the station and moved his family to Kingman.

They owned Golden Glory trailer park on Route 66. He also worked for the Kingman School District as a mechanic. While there, he saved the district thousands of dollars by building a bus with a lift for disabled students. With the death of Ethelyn in 1973 on June 8, 1974 he married Mildred Strecha Remy, combining his four boys and her two girls.

In 1980 he quit the school district, working for a couple years for Bonneville and Pepsi as a mechanic; he finally went to work for himself.

Henry took loving care of Mildred in her final years till her death in 2015. His own health then started to decline.

He is survived by his sons Timothy, Terry, Thomas, Todd (Gloria) and daughters Karen (Bob) McConaghy, and Nancy (Rodger) Wiker, ten grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

He will be missed by his family, friends, and tenants for his straight forth way of talking to you. Services will be held at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Kingman, Arizona.