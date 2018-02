GOLDEN VALLEY – Golden Valley Fire District received a report at 9:53 a.m. Sunday about a small explosion at Castle Rock Bar and Grill, 3743 U.S. Highway 93.

An eyewitness at the scene said a cook was attempting to light a pilot light of a pizza oven and then there was a small explosion.

A woman, 42, and a man, 52, were transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center, Capt. David Martin of the Golden Valley Fire District said.