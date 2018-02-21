Truck crashes, falls onto train tracks off of Hualapai Mountain Road

KINGMAN – A single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:30 Wednesday morning off the westbound side of Hualapai Mountain Road just west of Railroad Street.

The driver of a blue Chevrolet pickup truck veered off the road over the sidewalk, traveled through the desert into the canyon of the eastbound train tracks, and came to rest on the roof of truck.

The victim was being transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Further details will be provided when more information becomes available.

