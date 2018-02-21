Truck crashes, falls onto train tracks off of Hualapai Mountain Road

A blue Chevrolet pickup truck rests at the bottom of the canyon on the train tracks west of Hualapai Mountain Road Wednesday morning.

Photo by Vanessa Espinoza.

A blue Chevrolet pickup truck rests at the bottom of the canyon on the train tracks west of Hualapai Mountain Road Wednesday morning.

By Vanessa Espinoza

  • Originally Published: February 21, 2018 11:43 a.m.

    • photo

    Photo by Vanessa Espinoza

    Kingman Fire Department and River Medical personnel on scene of the one-vehicle crash off Hualapai Mountain Road Wednesday morning.

    KINGMAN – A single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:30 Wednesday morning off the westbound side of Hualapai Mountain Road just west of Railroad Street.

    The driver of a blue Chevrolet pickup truck veered off the road over the sidewalk, traveled through the desert into the canyon of the eastbound train tracks, and came to rest on the roof of truck.

    The victim was being transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center.

    The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

    Further details will be provided when more information becomes available.

    photo

    Photo by Vanessa Espinoza

    Investigators marked the path the blue Chevrolet pickup truck went off of Hualapai Mountain Road into the canyon and onto the eastbound train tracks Wednesday morning.

    Related Stories

    More like this story