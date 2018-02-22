Council increases fees, stage set for further discussion

KINGMAN – Council on Tuesday took action that will increase contributions in the amount of thousands of dollars to multiple funds, including the general fund, water fund, wastewater fund and the KART fund.

Council voted unanimously to adopt an ordinance that established new fees and increased existing fees. The fee increases and adoptions for ordinance 1856 were those recommended by Interim City Manager Jim Bacon.

Included in the ordinance were changes to or establishment of fees regarding: liquor licenses, fire services, engineering, planning and zoning, organized leagues, aquatics, KART and the golf course.

Excluded from the ordinance were general administrative fees, facility fees, community center fees, field prep fees and incorrectly posted fees. Some 12 fees were incorrectly labeled on the Nov. 30 notice of intent and could not be included in the ordinance.

In referencing changes to golf course fees within the ordinance, Councilman David Wayt noted that cost changes for annual passes, driving range and private cart trail fees did not dictate which individuals would fall into particular fee categories.

“I just want to make sure that if we’re submitting these fees to the public that they’re clear as to what the rates are going to be,” Wayt said.

Bacon said that those fees would be corrected by adding descriptions to the fee categories, as identified by Wayt.

Councilwoman Vickie Kress and Mayor Monica Gates both inquired about the potential for discounted fees for veterans at the golf course. Rather than promotions during certain times of the year, such as Veterans Day, the inquiry was made in reference to set rates at a discount.

“Following up with what Councilmember Kress said, I don’t view military discounts as a promotion (rate),” Gates said.

Military discount considerations could not be added into the ordinance approved Tuesday, but Bacon said the matter could be addressed at a later date. Councilman Travis Lingenfelter asked if proposed fees for annexations could also be tackled at a later date, and Bacon answered in the affirmative.

A detailed account of changes to fees can be found at the City’s website, www.cityofkingman.gov.