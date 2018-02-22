County preparing to unhitch with 791 tax delinquent properties

KINGMAN – Mohave County Treasurer Cindy Landa Cox is targeting January for the sale of 791 tax delinquent properties that continue to be a drag on her department budget.

Overall, the county has about 15,000 delinquent parcels that cost about $40,000 a year in postage and newspaper notices, Cox told Mohave County supervisors at their Tuesday board meeting.

If she included the work necessary from her staff, that figure would triple.

The treasurer wants to start the parcel bidding at the cost for foreclosing, which would attract millions of investors from around the world, rather than the amount of taxes owed on the property.

Julia Dollarhide of the Treasurer’s Office presented target dates for the sale during the board meeting, and recommended a resolution to get some $39 million in delinquent property taxes off the county books.

Property owners are at least seven years delinquent on their taxes, and some are much older, going back to the 1950s and ’60s, Dollarhide said.

There were no bids on past tax lien sales, so the liens were assigned to the state and the collection rate is less than 2 percent on those parcels, she noted. It’s considered uncollectable bad debt with no money being received by the county.

“At some point in time, businesses draw a line in the sand for delinquent accounts when they realize they aren’t going to receive payment,” Dollarhide said. “The same should be true for government.”

Mohave County gains about 2,000 new delinquent parcels each year, with the total number projected to grow to 23,000 by 2022, “so we do have a growing issue,” she said.

That prompted Supervisor Buster Johnson to ask how long it’s going to take to go through the inventory with just 791 tax deed sales, and that maybe it would behoove the county to hold two sales a year.

Dollarhide estimated it would take eight to 11 years. The county needs to put its “teeth” back into tax lien enforcement and motivate people to pay their taxes, she said.

“What reason is there to pay property taxes if we never foreclose?” she said. “They’ll think they can keep living there and not pay (taxes) and nothing happens to them.”

Her target date to issue a 90-day notice on delinquent parcels and post notices in the newspaper is March or April. The treasurer would then submit a list of deed sales to the board in September, and a deed sale could be conducted as early as January 2019.

Some parcels would have to be removed, including those with investors who purchased tax liens, restraining orders or injunctions on the sale, and liens from other jurisdictions that could “cloud” the title.

In a consent agenda item related to the tax deed sale, supervisors approved an amended contract with Pioneer Title Agency in Kingman to reduce the price for title searches and reports on the tax deed sales.

Supervisor Johnson asked why the county can’t sign off on property titles with a “buyer beware” disclosure, rather than pay Pioneer Title.

County Attorney Ryan Esplin said state law requires a title search on property sold for delinquent taxes.

Kathy Zach, chief title officer at Pioneer, said her agency brought the price down to help the county sell delinquent parcels.

“Definitely the county can do it, but it’s better done with a title company because we search other avenues,” she said. That includes anything that could affect the sale of real property, including liens, judgments and legal encumbrances.