Horoscope | February 22, 2018

Birthdays: Drew Barrymore, 43; Thomas Jane, 49; Jeri Ryan, 50; Kyle MacLachlan, 59.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): An opportunity will arise if you have been patient and willing to listen to the powers that be. Don’t let anger or opposition get to you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Opportunities will open up if you share your thoughts and feelings. Embrace the future with enthusiasm and with the purpose of striving for greater stability and security.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Dig deep and do your due diligence. A wrong move will turn into a learning experience that could end up being costly or ruin your reputation.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): A partnership will encourage you to try something new. Broadening your circle of friends will spark an interest in developing a skill you haven’t used for some time.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Try not to overreact. When you have a choice, remain moderate and don’t get involved in something that will cause you stress.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Short trips, networking, educational pursuits and meetings are all favored. Discuss your intentions with others.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Emotions will interfere with your train of thought. If you can’t decipher what others think or want, it may be best to observe the reactions you get as you move toward your goal.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Be careful if someone asks you to invest too much in something risky. Consider how much you need to spend and what you can do on your own.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Look for new opportunities or better ways to invest your money. Don’t take a risk or let someone else handle your personal affairs.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put more time and energy into getting ahead. Professional and personal goals are favored, and greater opportunities are heading your way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ll be tempted to sign up for something or book a trip you cannot afford. You’ll be happy you took a pass and have money in the bank as the month comes to a close.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Follow through with your plans. Make changes that will benefit you as well as those you love.