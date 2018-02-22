KPD’s Junior Police Academy enrollment open

KINGMAN – It’s never too early to start planning for your future career.

The Kingman Police Department is helping make that decision easier for sixth- thru eighth-graders as enrollment is now open for the 2018 Junior Police Academy.

The first academy is held May 29-June 21, while the second begins June 25 and ends July 19. Sessions are held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Registration cost is $40 to cover uniform and academy material.

Selection is based on a lottery process as only 25 students will be accepted for each session. Students can pick up applications through their KPD school resource officer or in the police department’s reception area, 2730 E. Andy Devine Ave.

The application deadline is April 23 and students will notified if they were selected by May 4.

If you have any additional questions, contact officer Phil Hudgens at 928-303-1706 or Stacey Mayo at 928-753-2191.