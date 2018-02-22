Obituary | Carole L. Talafuse

Carole L. Talafuse, age 72, entered eternal rest with our heavenly Father on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018.

Born in Ajo, California on July 1, 1946, Carole graduated from Pacific High School in San Bernardino, California. She was a dedicated, loving mother who gave us all the love and compassion a mother can offer. She was a beloved grandmother who enjoyed spending time and making special moments with all of us.



Carole enjoyed crochet, knitting, and visiting with friends.

She is preceded in death by and is now reunited with her parents, Floyd Talafuse and Clarice Hart.

Carole is survived by her brother Ronald Talafuse, her sons Kenneth T. Major and George W. Major, both of San Antonio, Texas, and her daughter Delora R. Helco of Kingman, Arizona. She was a loving grandmother to six grandchildren, and cherished mother-in-law to Vanessa Major, Debra Major, and son-in-law Leonard D. Helco, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

We love you, Mom; you are greatly missed. Rest with the angels, our dear mother.