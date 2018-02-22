Obituary | Theresa Marie Jones

Theresa Marie Jones, 35, of Yucca passed away on Feb. 10, 2018. She was born on Sept. 4, 1982 in Ridgecrest, California to Charles and Alta Macomb.

Theresa is survived by her parents Charles and Alta Macomb of Yucca, Arizona; daughters Dustie Macomb of Colorado, Allora McClellan, Calli Jones and Zadaya Jones of Yucca, Arizona; brothers Chris Macomb of Yucca, Arizona, Jason Heatley of Kingman, Arizona, Pat Macomb of Falon, Nevada; and sisters Dawn Ford of Colorado, and Sara McClure of Idaho.

Theresa Jones received a Bachelors degree in Social Science from University of Wyoming. She was a strong willed advocate in raising awareness for Leiomyosarcoma and fighting for the cure of all cancers.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Services for Theresa took place on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 in Yucca, Arizona. Thank you to all that could join us for Theresa’s Celebration of Life at the Light in the Desert Church of Yucca.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a FREE Card to the family go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.