Councilman Yocum gets second chance after conviction is set aside

KINGMAN – Justice of the Peace Dave Huerta issued an order Tuesday to set aside City Councilman Stuart Yocum’s misdemeanor offense of driving on a suspended license.

Yocum was reportedly spotted by a security guard driving on U.S. 93 in June after his license was suspended for a DUI in May 2017.

Yocum was found guilty of driving on a suspended license when he failed to show up for a Kingman Justice Court trial on Jan. 24, and was sentenced in absentia, or without appearing, on Feb. 14.

He told the judge he had a dental appointment on that day, and thought he could attend court telephonically. Huerta noted it’s not uncommon for defendants to miss court dates due to personal reasons, according to The Standard.

The judge scheduled a new trial date for March.

Yocum was arrested May 31, 2017, after being stopped for speeding in a 25 mph zone. He submitted to a roadside test, and was taken into custody for DUI. His blood-alcohol content was reportedly measured at 0.12 percent.