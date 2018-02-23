Dear Abby | Parents fall short on promises to help their ailing daughter

Dear Abby: I suffer from a debilitating, rare, chronic illness. Two years ago, my parents convinced me to move across the country to live with them in a city I’ve never lived in. They promised it would be “only for a year,” they’d pay the cost of moving and finance a “year of wellness.” I was to receive acupuncture, massage therapy, physical therapy, help from doctors, and a personal trainer.

They paid to move me, but have not followed through with any of their promises to help treat my disorder. What’s more, I have had to fit an entire apartment’s worth of furniture and other items into a small bedroom, and I’m not allowed to use the rest of the house.

Now that I am here, I can’t afford to pay to move back east or possibly find a place to live or work without being established in this new city. Is there a way to address the predicament I am now in and the fact that they relocated me without keeping their promises? I’m extremely shy and have made no friends in this town these past two years. – Desperate Daughter

Dear Daughter: You should not be isolated the way you are. And you need more help than I can give you in a letter. From your description, you are a prisoner in your parents’ home. Contact your doctor back east about what has been going on. Of course, if you have friends there, you should alert them, too.

You will not get better living as you are. For your parents to have promised help and reneged is inexcusable. If there is an organization that supports your rare illness, it should be contacted too. Please do not wait.

Dear Abby: My husband passed away nine months ago at the age of 52. I miss him every day.

Recently, a man who was a friend of ours asked me out on a date. I must be honest – the last nine months have been very sad and lonely, so when he asked me, I experienced a mixed bag of emotions. Would it be wrong to accept his invitation? And how do I deal with the guilt I’m feeling because I would like to go out with him? – Must be moving in Virginia

Dear Moving: Please accept my sympathy for the loss of your husband. It’s not surprising that the period since his passing has been difficult for you. There is no set timetable for grieving the loss of a loved one. If you feel the time is right to have companionship again, you should not feel guilty about it. Go, girl, go.