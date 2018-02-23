Elderly woman loses $2K in Smith’s parking lot

KINGMAN – Yolanda Portillo, a 68-year-old Kingman woman, lost a little over $2,000 in the Smith’s parking lot, 3490 Stockton Hill Road, the evening of Feb. 16.

Portillo is an upcoming business owner of Yolanda’s Boutique on 2370 Northern Ave. She had taken out the money to pay the bills she owed for the grand opening and other dues, according to a friend of Portillo.

Portillo said she had put the money in her jacket pocket, but when she got home the envelope with the money was gone.

The boutique will sell vintage clothing, jewelry and shoes and other merchandise. The grand opening of Yolanda’s boutique is today.

If anyone knows any information about the lost money, please visit Yolanda’s Boutique.