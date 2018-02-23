Horoscope | February 23, 2018

Birthdays: Dakota Fanning, 24; Kristin Davis, 53; Patricia Richardson, 67; Peter Fonda, 78.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep a lid on any temptation to get angry or show emotions that will make you look weak. Do everything in your power to live up to your promises and to finish what you start.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Avoid any form of aggression. Don’t take action based on emotions or anger.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Emotions will be difficult to control. Consider how to best handle your relationships with others.





CANCER (June 21-July 22): Be careful of someone from your past trying to cause problems for you now. Don’t leave anything to chance, and be prepared to defend your position.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Spending lavishly or showing off to impress someone will turn into a costly affair that will leave you in a vulnerable position financially. You will do better if you offer kindness and romantic gestures instead.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Problems will develop at home or within personal relationships if you share private information openly. Protect the ones you love and don’t allow an outsider to interfere in your personal life or decisions.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Communication will be difficult if you or someone you are dealing with is not open and honest regarding feelings, intentions and future plans. If you feel uncertain, ask questions and look for peaceful ways to rectify any problem that arises.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Let your intuition guide you. Someone will mislead you or offer you false hope.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotional matters will surface. Be careful what you agree to or promise others.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Someone will take advantage of you if you are too gullible. Don’t believe everything you hear.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Rely on your own instincts to help you make wise choices regarding your lifestyle, domestic arrangements and how you earn your living. An emotional situation should be handled openly and honestly.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll have to win over those in key positions. Choose your words wisely and only put pressure on those you want to persuade to see things your way.