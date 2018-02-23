Kingman Middle School participates in SUBWAY awards program

KINGMAN – Kingman Middle School is one of the schools in Mohave County participating in SUBWAY Restaurants of Arizona’s Student Achievement Awards Program for the 2018 spring semester.

The program recognizes students who have straight A’s, have shown improvement in their academics, maintain good attendance, and practice good citizenship and have read a certain amount of books (not all schools).

Elementary students will receive a coupon for a free Fresh Fit for Kids Meal, which includes a small sub, milk and an apple. Middle and high school students will receive a coupon for a free 6-inch sub.

“SUBWAY Restaurants of Arizona is so excited to be a part of the Student Achievement Awards program because it provides us with a way to create a lasting impact within the community by recognizing students for their outstanding achievements,” said Chad Barnett, a Subway franchisee.

Other schools in the county participating in this program are: Jamaica Elementary, Sunrise Elementary, Diamondback Elementary and Mohave High School.

Certificates will be delivered to qualifying students at each school and coupons are good until July 31.

– Information provided by Breanne Krager.