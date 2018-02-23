Letter | Banning guns doesn’t work

I am not an NRA member and do not own a gun, but I lived in Chicago when they banned sales and ownership of firearms.

The statement that “guns don’t kill people only people kill people” definitely came to light during that time. Crime did not go down and gang violence continued.

Stopping ownership of guns will not restore order. We need to spend money on mental health.

The Florida shooter may not have killed if he had received the help he desperately needed.

There is very little mental help in Mohave County.

Could this happen here?

Stephanie Ewig

Kingman Resident