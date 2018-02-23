Letter | People control, not gun control

School shootings are tragic. But, I have never seen (or heard of) a gun getting up and going to the school and shooting these innocent children.

We need crazy-people control, not more gun control. If the argument is to allow a longer delay for a more complete background check before a gun purchase can be made, I am all for it. However, if someone’s mental health information is not available to the authority conducting the background check, it will do no good.

And if you take offense by my use of the word “crazy,” insert whatever politcally correct word you want.

Then ask yourself, isn’t it true that anyone that would do something like this has got to be crazy?

Steve Auld

Kingman Resident