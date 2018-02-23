Search for missing Littlefield couple continues

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office issued another request for any information regarding the disappearance of Jerry and Susan McFalls, both 62, from Littlefield.

Sheriff’s detectives are examining evidence and investigating possible leads.

The couple were last heard from Jan. 11. MCSO detectives searched the couple’s home on Jan. 23 looking for any information that would lead them to the McFalls or give them an idea of where they may have gone.

Both of the McFalls’ phones were found inside the home, along with money, guns, medications, ID and family pets. Keys to their vehicles were also found, and there were no signs of foul play, MCSO reported.

Dogs were called in from Washington (Utah) County Search and Rescue, and a number of volunteers searched the area around the McFalls’ residence. Due to recent heavy rains, no obvious evidence was discovered outside the home.

Anyone with information about the couple is urged to call Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives at 800-522-4312.

- Information provided by MCSO