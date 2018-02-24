Lane, road closures for Andy Devine paving

KINGMAN – The finalization of the Andy Devine Avenue paving project will start Monday and is expected to last until March 16, with work hours lasting from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the duration of the project.

The off-ramp to Beale Street from Andy Devine Avenue to 10th Street will be closed while work is done, and intermittent lane closures will be necessary on Andy Devine between Stockton Hill Road and Sixth Street.

The City advises that there may be reduced speed limits and intermittent closures and delays. Plan accordingly and use alternate routes when possible.

The City will also be closing Golden Gate Avenue between Stockton Hill Road and Main Street for street improvements. Closure will take place both day night from 6 a.m. Tuesday through 5 p.m. March 9.

Detours will be available on Gates and Club avenues. Businesses and residences are expected to remain open on Golden Gate Avenue throughout the project, but there may be delays due to the work.

Rummel Construction is doing the work.

For more information call the City Engineering Office at 928-753-8122 or email eng@cityofkingman.gov.