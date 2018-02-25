Arts Briefs | French customs officials find stolen Degas in luggage on bus

PARIS (AP) – French customs officers have found an impressionist painting by Edgar Degas stowed on a bus, more than eight years after it was reported stolen.

The French Culture Ministry said Friday that customs agents in Marne-la-Vallee were surprised to find a work of art bearing the signature "Degas" inside a suitcase in the bus' luggage compartment. The ministry says none of the passengers claimed the suitcase during the Feb. 16 search.

Experts verified the artwork as Degas' "Les Choristes" ("The Chorus Singers"), which depicts a scene from Mozart's opera "Don Giovanni."

The painting was stolen from a Marseille museum in 2009 while on loan from Paris' Musee d'Orsay.

French Culture Minister Francoise Nyssen said she was delighted by the recovery of a work "whose disappearance represented a heavy loss for the French impressionist heritage."

Detroit art museum hosting baseball-themed exhibition

DETROIT (AP) – The Detroit Institute of Arts is preparing to open a baseball exhibition including works from its collection, rare cards, memorabilia and collectibles.

“Play Ball: Baseball at the DIA” runs March 30 through Sept. 16.

Cards, memorabilia and collectibles are from the Rochester-based E. Powell Miller collection. The museum says a highlight of the exhibition will be a complete collection of more than 500 cards released from 1909 to 1911 by the American Tobacco Company.

The exhibition comes ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Detroit Tigers winning the 1968 World Series.

The display will include Tigers cards, programs and other publications as well as former Tigers outfielder Al Kaline’s autographed bat and memorabilia. Baseball-themed works from the DIA’s collection will be on view, including “Hard Ball III” by Robert Moskowitz.