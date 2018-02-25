Obituary | Barry Albert Oloizia Sr.

Barry Albert Oloizia Sr., a 12-year resident of Kingman, Arizona has passed away. He died at the age of 73 on Feb. 21, 2018 in Kingman.

He was born to Albert and Joyce Oloizia on Oct. 22, 1944, in Ipswish, England. He worked as a lumber grader and sawmill operator for 44 years.

He is survived by Brenda, Barry Jr., Michelle, and Steven Oloizia of Kingman, Arizona. Brian Oloizia of Florida, as well as Linette Binkley of Kingman, Arizona and Frank Martinez of California.

Our beloved father, Barry Albert Oloizio Sr. is preceded by the death of his late wife, Linda Marie Olorzia, Jan. 9, 2009.

He leaves a legacy of many grandchildren – 44 to be exact, and 22 great-grandchildren through his children Barry Albert Oloizia Jr., Brenda, Michelle, Brian, and Steven Oloizia, Linette Binkley, and Frank Martinez.

Our dad, Barry Oloizia, is dearly loved and will be dearly missed by all. Love you, Dad.

Arrangements were handled by Sutton Memorial Funeral Home in Kingman, Arizona. Services will be held Saturday, March 3, 2018 from 10 – 11 a.m. Wake immediately following the funeral at Michelle Oloizia’s home: 2028 Louise Ave. Kingman, Arizona 86401. 928-530-2323.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the same address.