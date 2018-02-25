Obituary | Kathryn M. Privett

Kathryn M. Privett, 91, passed away Feb. 19, 2018 in Kingman, Arizona. She was a longtime Alaskan and Arizona resident. She is survived by her son; Randy Privett, grandkids; Katie M Privett-Muley, Tessina Privett-Mick, Cohan M. Privett and seven great-grandkids. She was loved by everyone who knew her. She spent years as an Airforce wife at Elmandorf A.F.B., Hawaii and the Phillippines with her husband, Claude A. Privett. She will be missed by all.

