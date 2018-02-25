Prep Roundup: Area trio garner Defensive POY accolades

KINGMAN – It was clean sweep for the Lee Williams, Kingman and Kingman Academy boys basketball teams as Marco Narvarte, Elijah Howery and Tyler Chinyere were named Region Defensive Player of the Year for their respective teams.

4A Grand Canyon

The Lee Williams High School boys basketball team didn’t have the best ending to its season after Marco Narvarte went down with an injury, but the senior was awarded for his hard work on the court.

He garnered 4A Grand Canyon Region Defensive Player of the Year accolades in his senior year with the Vols.

3A West

Following a season in which the Kingman High School boys basketball team ended its state tournament drought, Elijah Howery led the Bulldogs’ honorees as 3A West Region Defensive Player of the Year.

Howery was also named to the all-region first team, while Tucker Humble and Tobias Bagby earned all-region second team honors.

Gage Plummer and Quanah Quasula were Honorable Mention selections.

2A West

The Kingman Academy High School boys basketball team’s journey at the state tournament came up short in a play-in game, but the Tigers were honored for their season.

Tyler Chinyere led the way as the 2A Region Defensive Player of the Year. Chinyere was also selected to the all-region first team, while Logan Day picked up second team honors. Bradley Hecker and Nate Perea were selected as Honorable Mention.

Girls Basketball

4A Grand Canyon

Following a season in which the Lee Williams High School girls basketball team advanced to the postseason for the first time in program history, two Lady Vols garnered recognition.

Sadie Snay was named to the all-region first team, while Madison Arave earned second-team accolades.

3A West

The Kingman High School girls basketball team may have had its season end in the first round of the 3A State Tournament, but the Lady Bulldogs were rewarded with four all-region selections led by Courtney Mossor as the Region Defensive Player of the Year.

Sukwana Quasula garnered all-region first team honors, while Kearra Tauta and Mossor were on the second team. Tarase Marshall was named Honorable Mention.

2A West

The Kingman Academy High School girls basketball team advanced to the 2A State Tournament and its success earned accolades for four Lady Tigers.

Chloe Elliott was selected to the all-region first team, while Ashlee Steed was on the second team and Kassidy Campbell and Canya Thompson were Honorable Mention selections.

Boys Soccer

4A Grand Canyon

The Lee Williams High School boys soccer team had a group of Volunteers honored by the 4A Grand Canyon Region.

Aiden Cordes was named to the all-region first team as a defender, while Colby Robles was named to the second team as a forward.

Jose Castaneda and Cayden Robles were selected as Honorable Mention.

3A Region 6

The Kingman High School boys soccer team earned a number of honors from the 3A Region 6.

Christian Lizardi (defender) and Jahir Boo (forward) were named to the all-region first team, while the trio of Andrew Gomez (forward), Christian Acosta-Hernandez (midfielder) and Ivan Lira (midfielder) garnered second team accolades.

Alex Cardenas was named Honorable Mention.

Girls Soccer

4A Grand Canyon

The Lee Williams High School girls soccer team picked up a few accolades from the 4A Grand Canyon Region.

Sadie Serrano was selected to the all-region first team as a midfielder, while Natalie Sanchez (defender) was named to the second team and Audra Coffman (goalkeeper) was Honorable Mention.

3A Region 6

The Kingman High School girls soccer team finished with five Lady Bulldogs garnering honors from the 3A Region 6.

Abbie Colvig (midfielder) was named to the all-region first team, while Georgia Wise (forward) and Hunter Leyva (midfielder) garnered second team honors.

Gabby Lammers and Rachel Torres were Honorable Mention selections.