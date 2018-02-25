State bill requires medical marijuana to undergo safety tests

PHOENIX – A bill to test medical marijuana for impurities and accuracy of THC content has passed the Arizona Senate by a 27-3 vote Thursday and now goes to the House.

Senate Bill 1240, sponsored by Sen. Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City, requires medical marijuana products to undergo safety tests and to be labeled accurately.

Most states allowing use of medical marijuana have testing requirements. Arizona does not, and in the past year, Borrelli has been investigating the issue.

A Phoenix television station recently reported on mold found on medical marijuana being sold in the city.

Borrelli’s legislation requires dispensaries to disclose all chemicals and pesticides used during cultivation on product labels. Certified labs would specifically test for mold.